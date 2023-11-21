Watch ex-England footballer John Barnes rap in Quality Street Christmas advert

Former England footballer John Barnes has returned to his rapping roots with a special Christmas twist.

The Liverpool legend stars in the 2023 Quality Street Christmas adver, three decades after starring in the 1990 football team’s World In Motion World Cup song.

Wearing a toffee penny medallion, Barnes raps lines including: “Keep it simple, keep it sweet, don’t go dissing on Quality Street.

John Barnes, yeah, I’m back again, here to change up the wrapping game paper’s in – get on trend on recycling, let’s depend.

“Green, purple, gold and red time to top up the QS cred.

“Keep it simple, keep it sweet, don’t go dissing on Quality Street.”