John Torode feeling ‘privileged’ to be awarded MBE for services to food and charity

Celebrity chef John Torode has been made an MBE at Buckingham Palace for his services to food and charity.

Speaking from the palace, the 57-year-old said he felt “very privileged” to have received the honour.

He also revealed that Prince William is a bit of a MasterChef fan, and that they had a chat about the show.

The prince awarded Torode personally at the palace on Thursday, February 23, after previously meeting Queen Elizabeth.

