JoJo Siwa reveals one question that led to Celebrity Big Brother wrap party breakup
JoJo Siwa has revealed details of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 wrap party that led to a breakup with Kath Ebbs.
Over the weekend, the "Karma" singer's former partner confirmed they were no longer dating.
In a 13-minute video, Ebbs said they flew to be with Siwa after the series ended but was "dumped at the afterparty, with Chris [Hughes] in the next room."
Addressing the breakup, Siwa told This Morning on Monday (27 April): "That was not supposed to happen like that.
"One thing led to another, and that conversation did take place there."
