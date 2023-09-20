King Charles III made a speech in French as he attended a lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles during his state visit.

Charles and Queen Camilla were guests of honour at a black-tie dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron in the Hall of Mirrors on Wednesday 20 September.

As he spoke to guests at the palace, who were a mixture of French and British cultural icons, the monarch made reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Your generosity of spirit brings to mind how my family and I were so greatly moved by the tributes paid in France to my Mother, the late Queen, whose funeral took place one year ago yesterday,” Charles said.

“Mr President, among the many profoundly moving gestures here, the flying of the Union flag at the Elysée was particularly poignant. Your words, at that time, meant a great deal to us too.”