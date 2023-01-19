Kyle Rittenhouse complains about ‘woke mob’ after Las Vegas hotel cancels his event

Kyle Rittenhouse complained about a "woke mob" that he said caused the cancellation of his event at a Las Vegas hotel.

He said the hotel "bent to the woke mob" and cancelled his appearance at The Oak Room at the Venetian resort.

The 20-year-old was controversially acquitted after he shot three people in Wisconsin, claiming he acted in self-defence.

He has since accumulated a following in the gun rights movement and makes regular appearances at events, such as the one cancelled in Nevada.

