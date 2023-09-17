London Fashion Week 2023: All the highlights from day two

Watch the highlights from day two of London Fashion Week 2023 on Saturday (16 September), as Jourdan Dunn appeared on the runway during an emotional evening for Richard Quinn.

The show, which was dedicated to the designer’s late father, brought Quinn to tears as he embraced his mother at the end.

Elsewhere in the city, the Roksanda SS24 collection was shown on an outdoor catwalk at the Barbican Centre.

Designer Roksanda Ilincic said she was inspired by 15th-century fresco paintings from the monasteries of her native Serbia.