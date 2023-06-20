Miniature baby ‘vampire’ deer hand-reared by zookeepers before London move

Zookeepers at Whipsnade Zoo have been fawning over a tiny baby “vampire” deer they are hand-raising before its move to London Zoo next month.

Four of the miniature creatures have been born at the UK’s largest conservation zoo, measuring just 12cm

and weighing the same as a can of soft drink at birth.

Known as “vampire” deer due to their sharp set of “fangs,” the Chinese water deer are a vulnerable species and are being cared for by zookeepers around the clock to protect them from passing predators.