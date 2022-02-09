Inside luxury submarine that can dive 300 meters with a pilot and two passengers

This luxury Euro2.5million submarine can dive to depths of 300 meters with a pilot and two passengers.

Dutch builder U-Boat Worx, known for their subs used for scientific exploration, built the personal submarine specifically for superyachts.

The SuperYacht Sub 3 is compact, lightweight with a virtually unimpeded view underwater.

At 3.2m in length and weighing 3,800kg, the sub easily fits onboard and can dive to 300m with a top speed of three knots.

A retractable freeboard extender makes on-the-water boarding a breeze while the interior is kitted in plush leather seats for comfortable cruising.

