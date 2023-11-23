Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off led by police motorcade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 kicked off on Thursday led by a motorcade of officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Footage shows huge inflatable balloons floating behind police on motorbikes as the festivities began.

Twenty-five balloons will be on display through the streets of the city, including a Beagle Scout Snoopy and a Pikachu.

The parade will also feature 31 floats, 18 celebrities, 11 marching bands, and six “balloonicles,” Macy’s said.

Thursday’s parade started at 8.30am ET and will end around noon.