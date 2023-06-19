Madonna pays tribute to her 92-year-old father: ‘You taught me how to be a survivor’

Madonna released a touching tribute to her dad for Father's Day, praising how he taught her to "be a survivor."

The legendary singer shared an old photograph of her father Silvio Ciccone, 92, hailing his hard work in an Instagram post accompanied by a selfie.

"[He] once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fell off," Madonna wrote in a touching tribute to "all dads."

"Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and love and for refusing to spoil me in any way."