Madonna pays tribute to her 92-year-old father: ‘You taught me how to be a survivor’
Madonna released a touching tribute to her dad for Father's Day, praising how he taught her to "be a survivor."
The legendary singer shared an old photograph of her father Silvio Ciccone, 92, hailing his hard work in an Instagram post accompanied by a selfie.
"[He] once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fell off," Madonna wrote in a touching tribute to "all dads."
"Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and love and for refusing to spoil me in any way."
