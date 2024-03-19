Martin Lewis has explained how you can switch bank accounts and save hundreds of pounds.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained how a bank’s seven-working-day switch service works and the best accounts for getting up-front cash.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (19 March), the 51-year-old said: “They move your balance over for you, they move standing orders over for you, they move direct debits over for you, they close your old account and any money paid into the old account is then automatically forwarded to the new one.

“It is a pretty seamless process without much hassle.”