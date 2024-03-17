Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to ‘millions’ of people wasting money

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to “millions” of people who are “wasting money” and need to act now.

The Money Saving Expert founder has urged savers to take action when it comes to their cash ISAs.

Speaking on his Martin Lewis Podcast this week, he explained how a cash ISA is a tax-free savings account that can be opened with as little as £1, but allows savers to keep it tax-free every year, as long as they don’t take money out.

However, the official deadline to use up this year’s allowance is 5 April, and people need o make sure they don’t lose out.