Martin Lewis shares ‘one deal’ energy customers must switch to after price cap rise

Marin Lewis has shared the “one deal” energy customers can switch to following the price cap rise announcement today (23 November).

Ofgem announced the five percent increase to its price cap in response to rising wholesale prices, meaning households will pay more for energy than they ever have before.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the money-saving expert said: “I have checked this morning. There is one deal that I suggest people switch to. That is for existing customers of E.ON. It has a tariff which locks in at three percent under the price cap for the next year.”