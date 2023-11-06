Martin Lewis calls for urgent Lifetime ISA overhaul to help first-time buyers

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has issued an urgent plea to chancellor Jeremy Hunt for an overhaul of Lifetime ISAs.

Mr Lewis has urged Hunt to overhaul “unfair” aspects of Lifetime ISAs, which are often used by first-time buyers, arguing young savers should not be essentially fined when they buy homes over the £450,000 limit.

Mr Lewis said: “Jeremy Hunt I am calling on you today. If you want to help first-time buyers, before any new clever schemes, fix the broken dead-duck scheme of Lifetime ISAs.”