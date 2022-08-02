‘Earn before you deserve’: Matthew McConaughey shares wisdom with followers

Matthew McConaughey has released a new video message on social media, aiming to inspire fans with his words of wisdom.

The Hollywood icon told his followers to “earn before you deserve” and suggested that nobody is really owed anything.

“Earning means we’re in the process of helping get what we want,” McConaughey said.

“Say we deserve it, a lot of time we just lean back and go ‘well I’m supposed to get mine, I deserve it’. It’s different than earning it. Earn before you deserve.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.