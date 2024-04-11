McDonald’s launch ‘world-first’ billboard that ‘smells like fries’

McDonald's has launched the "world's first" billboard that smells like their food in a campaign that

The fast food restaurant's advertising initiative has been launched in the Netherlands, where the public can smell fries within around 15ft of a red board.

A tray of fries was inserted into the billboard, which has ventilators to “suck and diffuse” the aroma.

Though the campaign appears to be inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, there's a reason behind the stunt.

“Smell has been proven to be more effective at sparking clear and emotional memories than images,” explained Stijn Mentrop-Huliselan, chief marketing officer of McDonald’s Netherlands.