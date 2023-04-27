McDonald’s launches nine-carat gold ring to celebrate King’s coronation

McDonald's has launched a limited-edition gold signet ring in celebration of King Charles III's coronation.

Fifty of the 9ct bands, each with a unique engraving, will be available through a themed competition.

The fast food chain is also slashing the prices of some of its food items for the Bank Holiday, with products such as single egg McMuffins and McPlants reduced in a nod to His Majesty, who reportedly prefers to follow a mostly plant-based diet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.