‘I was a McDonald’s chef - I know why customers think burgers are smaller’

A chef has addressed online speculation that McDonald’s burgers are allegedly getting smaller.

It comes after the fast food chain, and Wendy’s, defeated a lawsuit accusing them of exaggerating the size of their burgers.

Mike Haracz, a former McDonald’s corporate chef, posted a TikTok speaking about customer theories over the size of the popular menu item.

Responding to a follower’s question if a quarter pounder is indeed still a quarter pounder, Haracz says: “I am not sure if there are loopholes where a certain percent of frozen meat can be added. That is something you’re going to have to find out for yourself.”