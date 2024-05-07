Celebrity couples stunned the Met Gala red carpet on Monday for the “Garden of Time” themed night.

Some couples arrived in matching outfits. Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe both donned whimsical cut-outs, while actor Jeremy Strong went all-white with his wife Emma Wall.

Singer Rita Ora shared a kiss with filmmaker Taika Waititi.

The Met Gala is celebrating The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The concept of this year’s exhibition is the reimagining of fragile designs that can never be worn again.