Molly Mae opens up on anger at Tommy Fury in new documentary trailer

Molly-Mae Hague has displayed her anger at Tommy Fury in a new trailer for her Amazon Prime series Behind It All.

The former Love Island star, 25, has released a six-part series following her split with her fellow contestant and boxer, also 25, with whom she shares daughter Bambi.

In an emotional conversation with her mother, Hague addresses the breakup, admitting: “I am angry at him, and I am very hurt.”

Hague was also filmed on the phone with Fury, telling her former partner in a tense exchange: “I’m actually not having this conversation with you.”