Molly-Mae shares co-parenting update after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a co-parenting update after splitting up with Tommy Fury.

The Love Island stars, both 25, share one-year-old daughter Bambi.

Hague and Fury, who became engaged in 2023, announced their breakup after five years together on 14 August.

In a YouTube vlog posted on Wednesday, 4 September, Hague remarked that her past weekend navigating a co-parenting situation with her former partner was "a lot more positive" than she thought it would be.

"All has been good this weekend, as good as it could have got... I've not been feeling too bad," she added.