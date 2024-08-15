Molly-Mae Hague talks ‘solo parenting’ in final vlog before split with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague described how she had been "struggling" with solo parenting in her last vlog before she announced her split with Tommy Fury.

The influencer, 25, confirmed that her relationship with the boxer, also 25, had ended in an Instagram post on Wednesday (14 August).

They met on the 2019 series of Love Island and share daughter Bambi.

In her most recent YouTube video, Hague recalled how Fury had been away from home working on an audiobook project.

She added: "I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy."