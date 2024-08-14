Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:47
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury seen weeks before split in adoring video: ‘I love you more than everything’
Molly-Mae Hague shared photographs of Tommy Fury holding her waist and spending time with their daughter Bambi in a TikTok post weeks before the couple announced their split on Wednesday, 14 August.
The influencer said she was "extremely upset" to announce the couple had broken up after five years together and would be taking time away from social media.
Hague and Fury met on the 2019 series of Love Island.
"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter," Hague added in a statement shared on her Instagram story.
A TikTok carousel post from 28 July showed the couple together as a voiceover said: "I love you more than everything."
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
00:48
Freddie Flintoff reveals he suffers from ‘flashbacks’ after crash
01:32
New Banksy artwork moved by City of London to avoid theft
01:59
Homeless charity unknowingly distributes sweets laced with drugs
01:25
13-year-old girl admits ‘threatening violence’ in riots
02:36
Meet the former Barcelona star promoting his content on OnlyFans
01:06
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer’s message
00:49
Earps becomes first female footballer to get Madame Tussauds waxwork
00:59
Boxer Khelif describes ‘joy’ on return home after winning Olympic gold
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:47
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury seen weeks before split in adoring post
00:40
Molly Mae-Hague and Tommy Fury argue in last video before split
00:37
Simone Ashley poses for Pirelli as 2025 calendar returns to nudity
02:24
Kraven the Hunter trailer gives first look at Spider-Man villain Rhino
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32