Molly-Mae Hague shared photographs of Tommy Fury holding her waist and spending time with their daughter Bambi in a TikTok post weeks before the couple announced their split on Wednesday, 14 August.

The influencer said she was "extremely upset" to announce the couple had broken up after five years together and would be taking time away from social media.

Hague and Fury met on the 2019 series of Love Island.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter," Hague added in a statement shared on her Instagram story.

A TikTok carousel post from 28 July showed the couple together as a voiceover said: "I love you more than everything."