Footage of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s first meeting on Love Island has resurfaced following the influencer’s announcement on Wednesday, 14 August, that the couple have split.

The influencer said she was “extremely upset” to announce the pair had broken up after five years together and would be taking time away from social media.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter,” Hague added in a statement shared on her Instagram story.

Hague and Fury met after she chose him for a date in the hot tub on the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show.