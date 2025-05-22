Ms Rachel shares heartwarming moment with 3-year-old double amputee from Gaza

Ms Rachel shared a sweet moment with a 3-year-old double amputee from Gaza whom she invited onto her show.

The YouTube star and children’s educator, whose full name is Rachel Accurso, sang one of her trademark songs with Rahaf, who was evacuated from Gaza by the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

She said Rahaf’s mother told her that they no longer eat while video chatting with her sons, who are still in Palestine.

Accurso has been vocal about her support for children in Gaza as Israel intensifies its attacks.

In a tearful video posted on her Instagram, Accurso shared an image of an emaciated Palestinian baby while rocking her own newborn Susannah on her arms.