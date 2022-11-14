Rats ‘bop’ to music demonstrating rhythm and harmony

Rats have been caught on camera “bopping” to music in a new study, with both animal and human participants, where the rodents showed they can keep in time with a beat.

Footage shows a rat apparently enjoying a guitar riff, at times even standing up on its hind feet, during the study carried out by scientists at the University of Tokyo.

Rodents bopped along to the sounds of Lady Gaga, Queen, Michael Jackson, and Maroon 5.

Scientists found that both rats and humans jerked their heads to the beat in a similar rhythm.

Sign up for our newsletters.