A pub landlord held a unique festival dedicated to people called “Nigel” after the name officially became “extinct” according to new birth records in 2016 and 2020.

Nigel Smith, 59, brought together hundreds of Nigels from across the globe for a pint at “Nige-fest” at the Fleece Inn in Worcestershire on Sunday, 24 September.

Mr Smith said he held the festival to “unite Nigels from all across the world.”

“It was like we all had known each other forever... It was a great feeling of all of us getting together and celebrating our Nigel-ness,” he added.

