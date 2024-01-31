Only Fools And Horses super fan creates miniature town full of show’s references

An Only Fools And Horses super fan has created a miniature town as a means of “reliving the episodes” complete with the Nag’s Head pub, Sotheby’s and Del Boy’s three-wheeled Reliant Regal.

Kevin Jones spent close to three months, from October to January, making his unique scale take on Peckham – the classic BBC comedy show’s primary location – which he has called “Peckham town”.

The 38-year-old based in Cramlington, Northumberland, balanced the project alongside his job as a building site foreman and joiner.

He crowdsourced ideas for the project online from hundreds of fellow fans on Facebook.