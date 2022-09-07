‘That’s very rude’: Two-year-old tells mother off after finding drawing in the bin

An angry two-year-old gave her mother a good telling-off for “rudely” chucking her drawing in the bin.

Lily Casey’s mother captured on camera the moment her daughter confronted her for her indiscretion, sternly telling her that “It’s very rude to put my paper in the bin.”

Scolded mum Tracy can be heard apologising to the displeased toddler, as repeats “that’s very rude”.

Suffolk personal trainer Tracey said: “She brings drawings back every day from nursery, we keep a couple but most of them get recycled.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.