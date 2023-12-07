Runaway pig evades capture by police in New Jersey: ‘Albert Einswine’

A runaway pig called Albert Einswine attempted to evade capture by police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, 5 December.

Deptford Township Police Department posted footage on Facebook of officers attempting to wrangle the swine, which was reported loose in the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive.

"Through the use of de-escalation techniques and the latest technology, officers were finally able to apprehend the suspect", police said.

Authorities were finally able to apprehend the four-year-old animal.

"Mr Einswine was released on his own recognizance," police said.