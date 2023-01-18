Prince William reveals favourite meal during charity visit in Slough

Prince William revealed what his favourite meal is during a charity trip to Slough's Together as One charity.

The prince admitted that he isn't the best when it comes to making sauces, describing them as coming out quite "lumpy" or "dry."

This video shows William joining a group as they prepared teriyaki chicken at the community facility, and meeting with volunteers.

The royal told the team that he makes a "mean steak" and that the Princess of Wales is a "very good" cook.

