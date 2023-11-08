The Princess of Wales was a “natural” as she drove a seven-tonne armoured vehicle, equipped with a machine gun, on her first visit to the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards at Robertson Barracks in Norfolk.

Kate was presented with the Queen’s Dragoon Guards brooch, which was made in 1959 for the Queen Mother, who also served as Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, during her visit.

She awarded long service and good conduct medals and took a moment to remember those lost in active service ahead of Remembrance Sunday.