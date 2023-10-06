Watch: Kate Middleton tickled by ‘cheeky’ rugby player during wheelchair game

A cheeky boy tickled the Princess of Wales as she played wheelchair rugby during a visit to Hull on Thursday 5 October.

In amusing footage, the child can be seen approaching Kate from behind and tickling her waist.

Despite a moment of alarm as she turned around, the princess quickly introduced herself to the enthusiastic player and shook his hand while she beamed at him.

Kate also threw herself into a game of wheelchair rugby during the visit and was dubbed a natural after scoring a tricky conversion in front of England’s World Cup winners.

Her visit to Hull came weeks after a trip to a Royal Navy base in Somerset.