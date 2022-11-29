Billie Eilish has opened up about her relationship with fellow musician Jesse Rutherford in a new interview for Vanity Fair.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, previously appeared to announce that she was dating the Neighbourhood’s lead vocalist, who is 11 years older than her, in an Instagram post.

Confirming that she had a boyfriend, Eilish said of her relationship: “I’m really excited and I’m really happy.”

“Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.