A pair of American wildlife photographers had a terrifying one-in-a-lifetime encounter when an angry hippo charged their vehicle on safari.

Bill and Linda Klipp, from Key West, Florida, have always said that if things go south while photographing in the field, their number one rule is to “just keep shooting” - and that’s exactly what they did.

But the couple never expected a wild encounter like this one.

In heart-racing footage, the hippo is seen charging from a watering hole, ramming their vehicle and digging its teeth into the side multiple times.

Linda, 66, captured footage in Botswana’s Okavango Delta last month.