It can be easy to neglect our friends when swept up in a new romantic interest. We’ve all been there - you’re smitten with a new flame and you’re pouring all of your time and energy into this person at the expense of your friendships. This week, we chat with Salma El-Wardany, writer of the new novel These Impossible Things, about championing female friendship, and why it’s important to “date” your platonic friends.

