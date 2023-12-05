Sarah Ferguson reveals ‘ritual’ she practices with late Queen’s corgis

Sarah Ferguson has opened up on a “ritual” she practices with with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis that is inspired by the late monarch.

The Duchess of York, 64, was entrusted with caring for the dogs after the Queen died in September 2022.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Ferguson revealed that she shares a treat with the corgis in the same way the Queen would.

She added that the dogs seem to remember the ritual from when the Queen was alive.

Ferguson also shared how her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie supported her following her breast cancer diagnosis.