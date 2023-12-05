Sarah Ferguson has opened up about the support her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie gave her following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, 64, also spoke about her need for optimism, when she appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday (5 December).

She said: “The girls and I were a tripod together and the grandchildren.”

Giving an update on her health, following her mastectomy earlier this year, the Duchess said: “I'm doing well. I feel the potential for optimism is what I would want for everyone to come away from this show {with}.

“You just turn your cheek to joy, turn your cheek to optimism.”