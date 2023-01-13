Martin Lewis shares tip for saving big on cinema tickets by spending £1

Martin Lewis has shared a simple hack that could help you save big on cinema tickets by spending just £1.

The MoneySavingExpert recommends using Compare the Market to take out cheap travel insurance, which then qualifies you for two-for-one cinema tickets for a year.

“I know other people use the Compare the Meerkat trick,” Lewis said

“By the way, the easy way to get that, just get £1 UK daily travel insurance, then you get the 2-for-1s for a year without having to get anything else with that.”

