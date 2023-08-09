Sharks filmed hunting close to Long Island shore in drone footage

Multiple sharks were filmed hunting fish close to the shore of Long Island in drone video.

Footage posted on YouTube on Sunday (6 August) by Joanna Steidle from Hampton Drones shows sharks lurking near large schools of fish which form bait balls to try and protect themselves.

The video was captured within 100ft of the shore with sharks spotted just 30-40ft off the coast of Southampton, Ms Steidle said.

It comes after a 50-year-old woman was bitten on the leg by a shark on Monday evening (7 August) at Rockaway Beach in New York.