Skydiver lands directly on inflatable unicorn to win contest: ‘I’m coming for you’

A skydiver showed off his incredible parachuting precision by landing perfectly on top of an inflatable unicorn.

Jan Zackl was the only diver to achieve the impressive feat during an annual festival at Skydive Langar in Nottinghamshire.

Only experienced jumpers with over 200 descents were allowed to attempt the effort.

“Setting up to swoop and land on the inflatable unicorn was not as easy as I thought. Halfway through the turn I had an educated guess that I’m on a good track - but it was when I spun around to face the target I knew,” Jan said.

“I was extremely happy with the result.”