A mother in Somerset who staged a naked protest after her disabled daughter could not use a pavement because of an overgrown hedge has won her campaign for the foliage to be trimmed.

Jill White, 57, said that she staged the protest on Thursday, 14 July, after two years of “painful” contact with her local council regarding a “dangerously overgrown” hedge next to the A358, which made the path completely inaccessible for her daughter.

Somerset County Council has now agreed to trim the hedge.

“It will be sorted next week,” they said.

