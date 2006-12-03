Professional organiser shares top tips on how to get your home ready for spring

A professional organiser has shared her top tips to get your home ready for spring.

Dilly Carter appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday 8 April to discuss how to keep your bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room safe.

She explained the “rule of three” when it comes to using bedding and offered tips on creating “calm” living spaces.

“Often, we can feel too overwhelmed by thinking ‘I need to de-clutter, I need to get everything out of my house,’” Carter said, adding that starting small and clearing three items is a good way to get on top of spring cleaning.