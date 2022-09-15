John Boyega reveals he will ‘only date Black’ as he opens up about love life

John Boyega has revealed he will “only date Black” women, as he opened up about his love life.

The Star Wars actor, 30, added that he is inspired by the relationship his parents have when looking for a partner.

“I only date Black, then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?” he told GQ.

“I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to.”

Boyega explained that his parents inspire his relationships because they have been together for 35 years.

