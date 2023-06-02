Moment one-year-old toddler breaks apart playpen bars to escape

This is the extraordinary moment a baby pushed and yanked apart her playpen to escape.

The one-year-old toddler was playing when she spotted the door to the veranda opened in her home in Thailand on 26 March.

Footage shows the infant crawling, dragging along the furniture before making a gap to squeeze through.

“That’s why I always have to keep an eye on her. She grows very fast and does these things,” The toddler’s amazed mother Athitaya said of the spectacle.