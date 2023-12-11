TikTok ‘hack’ cooks pasta in just one minute - but there’s a twist

A TikTok user has shared a “hack” that claims to cook pasta in just one minute and save on electricity usage.

However, social media users pointed out the flaw in the tutorial shared by @purewow after it emerged that it would take a lot longer than 60 seconds to get the pasta perfectly al dente.

“No Italian will ever do this. Cook it the right way,” one comment read.

However, the TikTok user maintained that it saves time in the kitchen, saying: “It cooks for 1 minute.”