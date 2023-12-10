Plane passenger ‘cooks’ garlic shrimp in bathroom during flight

A TikTok prankster has gone viral for joining the “mile-fry club”.

Not impressed with the food on his plane, TikToker @barfly777 ensured he wouldn’t go hungry - by frying up garlic shrimp in the toilet at 30,000 feet.

“Well, I’ve got a terrible idea,” he announced in the eye-brow-raising clip, which has been viewed over 850,000 times in less than three days.

He then showed followers how he cooked the shrimp in the sink of the toilet, using batteries and other items he had brought onboard.

Unsurprisingly, the clip divided viewers, with many suggesting he will soon be banned from flying.