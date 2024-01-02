‘We spent £9000 on a Maldives trip - it was nothing like social media’

Travel bloggers who spent £9,000 on a trip to the Maldives have warned fellow tourists not to “take travel advice from social media” after spending their holiday in “thick clouds and pouring rain”.

Oskar Kappland and Dan Goz, both 26, booked the trip to celebrate their nine year anniversary and expected perfect weather during the December “high season”.

They had seen Instagram posts featuring picturesque sunshine, but spent more than half of the holiday sheltering from poor weather.

“We knew it was normal for afternoon showers, but we had four days straight of thick clouds and pouring rain,” Goz said.

“Do your research, social media doesn’t represent reality.”