Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrate New Year in Maldives with David Walliams

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrated New Year’s Eve in the Maldives... with friend David Walliams.

The Love Island star shared footage on her Instagram page of her fiance partying with the comedian on Sunday (31 December)

The pair were all smiles as they rocked back and forth while holding hands and singing Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The 24-year-old captioned the post: “Maybe the most unexpected duo of 2023 just before it ends @tommyfury @dwalliams.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy are currently enjoying a luxury holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Bambi, 11 months.