‘A doomsday prepper owned my grandma’s house - here’s what they left behind’

A TikToker discovered that her grandmother's house once belonged to a doomsday prepper who left behind items they'd collected in anticipation of an emergency.

User @itsmecarlys found a basement that appeared to have been turned into a nuclear bunker complete with a hidden door and even a gas mask.

The woman said her grandmother is not good with stairs, hence why the items have been left in the basement.

TikTok users were stunned by the setup, with one user commenting: "Not after I just finished watching Leave the World Behind."